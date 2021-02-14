Multan reports one more corona death, 29 new cases

MULTAN: Another corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ali Yasir of Multan. A spokesperson for the hospital said that 72 corona patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 24 positive, 16 suspects and 32 negative. As many as 718 corona tests were conducted at public and private hospitals in Multan division during the last 24 hours while 29 patients tested corona positive, the health authorities said.

Doctors stage demo: Activists of Pakistan Medical Association on Saturday staged a demonstration and observed a sit-in outside the Health Secretariat Chief Executive Office here.

The protesting doctors demanded issuance of the NPA allowance. The PMA activists led by Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq and Dr Zulqarnain Haidar chanted slogans in favour of their demands besides blocking Kutchehry Road in protest.

The doctors said that Multan Health CEO Dr Arshad Malik had so far not been able to issue the NPA to any doctor in the district. The doctors said that the NPA allowance was the right of all doctors.

Meanwhile, Health CEO Dr Arshad Malik held talks with the doctors and assured them to resolve their issue.

Renovation of Damdama: The City District Administration has started finalising renovation of historical Damdama at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh in the honour of international players participating in the fourth edition of Balochistan International Squash League. The blue pottery of Multan would be displayed at Damdama, the officials said on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Waste Management Company’s special squads washed all roads leading to the squash courts. Assistant Commissioner City Abida Farid visited the Damdama and she directed the workers to expedite renovation work.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak while wearing the squash kit participated in a match to encourage the players. Later, the DC along with BISL Chairman Prince Agha Omarzai distributed BISL shirts among the players.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that hosting the Balochistan International Squash League was an honour for the people of Multan.