No party except JI demanded Islamic system, says Siraj

OKARA: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that no other political party except JI has demanded enforcement of the Islamic system in the country.

He said this during his visit to the house of late Dr Liaqat Ali Kausar to condole his death with his family at 18/GD village on Saturday. Talking to journalists, the JI ameer said that the corrupt elements always dominated the country. Sirajul Haq said that the time had come to rescue the nation from them. He said that the JI always stood for the Islamic revolution in the country. He said that that his party always refused to follow the mafias in the country. JI Punjab ameer Muhammad Javed Kasuri, district ameer Dr Babar Rashid and others were also present.