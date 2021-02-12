RMU VC visits health department

Rawalpindi : Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar along with heads of paediatrics and community medicine departments of the university visited the health department to observe on-going Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive on Thursday.

Dr. Faiza Kawal CEO Health Rawalpindi and Dr. Ehsan Ghani DHO PS welcomed the high level delegate from RMU at RHC Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and briefed them about TCV activities in the district. The delegate observed the ongoing vaccination activity and visited cold storage facility of District Health Authority Complex. The delegate expressed satisfaction over logistics and cold chain management.

The VC RMU highly appreciated the efforts put by district health management’s team. He said the managers and teams working at DHO are doing marvelous work in preventive services and vaccinations. Their work will definitely result in decline in morbidity and mortality related to communicable diseases, he said.

Later, the delegate visited Regional Disease Surveillance and Response unit. Dr. Waqar Ahmed briefed regarding ongoing disease Surveillance and Response activities in the district with special focus on Covid-19 situation. Dr. Waqar also highlighted process of data generation, its analysis and interpretation in terms of provision of set of actions to combat any emerging communicable disease.

The VC examined the dashboard activities regarding COVId-19 at the health department and appreciated the working of the unit.

Dr Ehsan Ghani proposed to join hands with the university in terms of provision of continued medical education courses for doctors. He also put forward a note to establish a joint research and training center for disease prevention and control.

Both proposals were unanimously accepted by the delegate and a mutual MoU is expected in the coming week. The CEO Dr. Faiza said that this is the first ever visit by a VC of a medical university to primary and secondary healthcare authority at Rawalpindi.