PTI Sindh leader visits abandoned school in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: PTI Sindh leader Samir Mir Sheikh paid a visit to a government school in Hyderabad, which was in poor condition, while the PDM, an opposition movement against the incumbent government, has been holding a grand show in the same city.

The PTI leader talked to the students of the school and asked them about the educational activities but alarmingly, he was told that the school had no sitting arrangements, no basic facilities and only one teacher had been regularly attending the school. The students said that not a single class was conducted in the school. Criticising the PPP-led Sindh government, Samir Sheikh said the provincial education department was answerable to these kids, who are the future of the country. Samir Sheikh said the PPP-led government has been ruling Sindh for the past 13 years and they had robbed everything, including education, clothing, shelter and food from the common man. The rights of the people have been compromised by the Sindh government, despite allocation of billions of rupees budget on education, health and infrastructure. He claimed that Sindh ministers, advisers, friends and families of the ruling elite have been enjoying all the perks and privileges. He said the students had been asking him about the dilapidated condition of their school.