LHC CJ annoyed at non-provision of security to ex-IG

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday expressed dismay over non-provision of security to former Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera despite an order and sought a compliance report from the sitting police chief of Punjab.

“The IGP would appear in person if the order of the court is not complied with by the next hearing,” the chief justice instructed a provincial law officer. The CJ had on Jan 19 last suspended a notification about withdrawal of security and a bulletproof car from Sukhera.

However, Sukhera’s counsel complained to the court on Wednesday that the security of the petitioner had not been restored despite suspension of the government’s notification. Chief Justice Khan was annoyed at the non-compliance of the order and sought a report from IGP Inam Ghani on Feb 17. Sukhera through a counsel pleaded that the previous government approved security for him as he had been facing life threats from terrorist elements due to his operations against such organisations in the province. He said the incumbent government withdrew his security on political consideration.

adjourned: A sessions court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of actor Ali Zafar’s defamation suit against fellow singer Meesha Shafi as the latter’s witness Iffat Omar did not appear for her cross examination.

This is second consecutive hearing on which Meesha’s witness and senior actress Iffat Omar had not appeared in the court despite summons to complete the cross-examination. Meesha’s lawyer Saqib Jillani told the court that Iffat Omar could not appear as she was in Karachi. Ali Zafar’s counsel Omer Tariq Gill opposed Iffat’s absence, saying that it was an attempt to delay the proceedings in the case. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit till February 17 and directed the Meesha’s lawyer to ensure the presence of their witness on next date of hearing.