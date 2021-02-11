Duran makes short work of Swiss player in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Turkish player Birtan Duran made short work of Swiss player Sam Kydd Baumgartner in the second round of the ITF World J5 Junior Syed Dilawar Abbas and Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial International Tennis here at the PTF Complex Wednesday.

The finalists of the first leg of the event were drawn to meet in the second round and it looked all too easy for Duran who wasted no time in blanking the Swiss player. Baumgartner just managed to hold his serve once in the first set and rest turned out to be a formality during his 1-6, 0-6 loss.

Belgian Alessio Basile was stretched to three sets by Abraar Iqbal (USA) before losing 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in another interesting match of the day. Abraar was seen playing attacking tennis in the second that earned him the set. Basile, however, came back strongly courtesy to some strong baseline game to settle the issue.

In girls’ singles, Iman Khan from UK easily defeated Melisa Ugur (Turkey) 6-0, 6-1 to make it into the quarter-finals. Iman was serving well and her court coverage was exceptional during her entertaining display of tennis.

Title favourite Maria Pukhina (Russia) got the better of Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) 6-2, 6-3 in day’s other pre-quarter-finals.

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Alessio Basile (BEL) bt Abraar Iqbal (USA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) bt Carl Holder (FRA) 6-4, 6-3; Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; William Alsterback (SWE) bt Toa Maeda (JPN) 6-3, 6-3; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) 6-1, 6-0; Yakup Uzunel (DEN) bt Elliot Jarosz (SWE) 6-3, 6-3; Lorant Gyori (HUN) bt Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Raahim Agha (GBR) & Abraar Iqbal (USA) bt Oscar Baumgartner (SUI) & Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) 6-2, 6-4; Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) & Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) bt Ahmet Atabay (TUR) & Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Alessio Basile (BEL) & Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Toa Maeda (JPN) & Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-3, 6-4.

Girls’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Maria Pukhina (RUS) bt Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) 6-2, 6-3; Arina Arifullina (RUS) bt Alaia Rubio Perez (GBR) 6-1, 6-4; Ellie Blackford (GBR) bt Tamara Ermakova (RUS) 6-3, 6-3; Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) bt Luisa Schruff (GER) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Avrora Volkova (RUS) bt Artina Gashi (KOS) 6-1, 6-0; Mariia Masiianskaia (RUS) bt Margarita Okhendovskaya (UKR) 6-1, 6-0; Iman Khan (GBR) bt Melisa Ugur (TUR) 6-0, 6-1; Ines Faltinger (AUT) bt Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 6-1, 6-0.