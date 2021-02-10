close
February 10, 2021

Ex-SSPâ€™s remand extended

National

February 10, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until February 22 after recording statement of final prosecution witness.The Investigation Officer of the case Waheed Ahmad recorded his statement before the court. The court also summoned Investigation Officer for next hearing. The NAB has accused former officer of accumulating millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008.

