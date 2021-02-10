Ex-SSPâ€™s remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until February 22 after recording statement of final prosecution witness.The Investigation Officer of the case Waheed Ahmad recorded his statement before the court. The court also summoned Investigation Officer for next hearing. The NAB has accused former officer of accumulating millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008.