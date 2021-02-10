Revised crime & investigation data collection tool approved

PESHAWAR: Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday approved a revised crime and investigation data collection tool prepared by the office of Additional IG Investigation for improving the quality of investigations.

He gave the nod while chairing a meeting of all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and SP Investigations of the districts which reviewed the performance of the Police Department in investigations.

The IGP issued directions for implementation of these new detailed data collection practices across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The measures are expected to help police in better data analysis, evidence-based decision making, performance management and accountability.

Directions were given to all Regional Police Officers and SP Investigations to focus on regular inspections of investigations and submit an implementation report within one month.

Regular inspections, the IGP said, are an important component of the oversight mechanism that help in identifying lapses in investigation and sharing of best practices to strengthen investigations.

He appreciated the improvement in convictions and reduction in acquittals due to improved investigations across the province.

To improve the quality of investigations, Abbasi emphasised on the greater use of forensic evidence, better case file preparation, stronger supervision by supervisory officers, improved coordination with prosecution and effective follow-up in the courts.

The police chief said gender-based crimes remain to be a challenging area for the police.

He directed all RPOs to ensure that utmost attention is given by all officers while responding to these crimes, and expand victim support services across the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by establishing at least one women desk in each district.

It was decided that the case of recruitment of victim support officers in the districts will be taken up with the government.

The IGP issued directions for the utilization of victim support funds.He directed all RPOs to maintain data in all crimes involving women and children including non-cognizable offences.

The IGP approved domestic violence strategy and instructed DIG Training to include victim support modules in police training at all levels to sensitise police personnel on this issue.