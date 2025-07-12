Leonardo DiCaprio finally drops incognito look in rare outing

Leonardo DiCaprio broke his usual fashion pattern for Wimbledon.

On Friday, July 11, the Titanic star made a rare appearance when stepping out to attend the London tennis tournament.

Leaving behind his usual all-black ensembles and his successful attempts to avoid public attention with face masks and baseball caps, the Oscar-winning actor faced the spotlight with full confidence.

He swapped his face-blocking cap for just a pair of black shades, revealing his neatly styled hair as he enjoyed the match from the stands.

For the sporting event, Leonardo, who is dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, sported a gray suit over a white round neck shirt.

As the 50-year-old actor finally broke free from his face mask and cap obsession, fans seemed thrilled, flooding social media with excitement.

"Finally we see him without a baseball cap," one admirer posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another noted, "Hasn’t got a hat on today."

A third joked, "Hey Leo, you took off the hat! Not hiding anymore?"

Leonardo’s latest public sighting comes after he sparked buzz last month for staying incognito while attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Italy.

He was photographed with a hood pulled over his face while arriving in Venice, and even when suited up for the festivities, he stepped onto a water taxi with his hat tilted low to hide his features.