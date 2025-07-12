Taron Egerton gives update on third 'Kingsman' sequel

'Kingsman' also features Colin Firth, Pedro Pascal and Channing Tatum

Taron Egerton’s popular Kingsman franchise has just received a fresh update from the actor.

Egerton, who played Gary Eggsy in the 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and its 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has expressed positivity about a third sequel.

According to him, director Matthew Vaughn and actor Colin Firth are still interested in making a third movie.

The third installment has been confirmed since 2021, but Vaughn slowed down the project due to Taron’s busy schedule.

While sharing the new update about the Kingsman sequel, the 35-year-old actor said that the director called him “on Friday night, actually. Yeah, look, we both want to do it. And I know Colin is open to doing it, too.”

He told The Playlist, “I think the interesting thing will be figuring out whether we all see the same thing. I love Matthew. Matthew is like family to me.”

“I really think there’s a brilliant story to tell with the third Kingsman. And I still think it will happen”, the Carry-On star continued.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, the action comedy franchise stars Taron, Colin, Pedro Pascal, Mark Strong and Channing Tatum in pivotal roles.