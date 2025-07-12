Courteney Cox's quirky selfies win hearts amidst allergic reactions

Allergic reactions can't bring down Courteney Cox's spirits
Courteney Cox has taken to social media to share a candid and humorous video montage showcasing her "useless selfies."
The video features a range of unfiltered facial expressions and skin conditions, including allergic reactions, pimples, and red blotchy skin.
In the video, the Friends star, 61, pokes fun at her worsening allergic reactions, jokingly referring to herself as "Half-human, half-Vulcan?" as her face becomes increasingly red.
She also shares photos of herself getting her hair done, only to have another allergic reaction, and captions one image with "Oh s--- is this what I look like?" The video is set to Yungblud's "Lovesick Lullaby," which Cox admits she's been unable to get out of her head.
Despite the imperfections, her video has garnered praise from fans and friends alike for its down-to-earth content. One fan commented, "In a world obsessed with filters and fake perfection, Monica just reminded us that being real is the real flex," referring to her iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends.
Irish-American actress Maeve Quinlan, who previously dated Cox's late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, added, "Even when hilariously goofy, you're gorgeous!"
The video concludes with Cox smiling at the camera, posing next to a bouquet of fresh flowers, and writing "That's all" after declaring "Enough with the allergic reactions."
