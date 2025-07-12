Prince Harry troubles continue as legal team receives crucial warning

Prince Harry is still embroiled in legal issues as the Duke of Sussex received an important order head of a major trial due in few months.

King Charles’s son, who recently lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office in May, is continuing his case against British publishing giants.

Aling with Harry, six other high-profile claimants – Baroness Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and Said Frost Law, are suing Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful newsgathering dating from 1993 to 2018.

A High Court judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, on Friday criticised that that the claimants have an “inconsistent and incoherent approach” to the case. He said that he was “not presently satisfied by the explanations that the court has received from the claimants regarding documents held by the research team”.

He stated that he is making a new order that will require “further search to be carried out to identify documents upon which Associated could rely in advancing a case”.

He ordered that the claimants “should search for and disclose any documents that relate to payments, royalties or other inducements paid, provided or offered, or any demands or threats made, in order to obtain documents, information or other cooperation from pleaded TPIs or any person who worked with any TPI in relation to the provision of information and/or evidence concerning Associated.”

The new order is expected impact the case significantly as the trial is set to take place in January 2026 trial.