Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

COAS witnesses Central Command war games

February 9, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Kharian Garrison on Monday and watched the ongoing war games of the Central Command. The COAS commended innovativeness of military planners to cope up with the mounting challenges and ensure impregnability of the country's defence. General Bajwa interacted with officers and appreciated their professionalism, operational readiness and commitment to defend the motherland in the face of conventional and non-conventional threats. The COAS praised them for their high morale and indomitable spirit. Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at the Kharian Garrison.

