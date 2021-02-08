JI only choice left with people, says Siraj

MARDAN: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq Sunday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop blaming the previous governments for what he had failed to deliver and show the masses what the PTI government had done for them so far. “Instead of making Naya Pakistan as Madina-like state, which Imran has been claiming for over a decade, his government has even destroyed what remained of the old one, he said while addressing a big public meeting here. Siraj said the time had come to get rid of the corrupt elite ruling the country for decades by changing political faces. “The agents of status quo gave nothing to the masses and plundered the country’s wealth with both hands,” he said. He alleged that corruption and incompetence of the government had exposed before the public, as it lacked direction and vision to lead the country even after the passage of nearly three years in power. He also criticised the PDM for having no public welfare agenda instead of protecting self-interest. “The PTI and the PDM are the two sides of the same coin and people are no more ready to trust them,” he said. He said, “JI is the only choice left with the masses now,” adding that if voted to power, the JI would transform the country into a real Islamic welfare state. The JI leader further alleged that the government had handed the country over to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. He said the foreign policy had badly failed earning a bad name for the nation.