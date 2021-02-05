PPP won’t rest until Kashmiris get right to self-determination: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the dream of Pakistan as envisioned by our founders is incomplete without Kashmir and pledged that his party with the unflinching support of the people won’t rest until achieving the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day declared an official public holiday by former premier Benazir Bhutto in 1990, Bilawal said our Kashmiri brethren are suffering from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupying forces for seven decades. “Thousands of people have been killed, maimed and imprisoned in Held Kashmir. The Valley has become world’s biggest open jail with no communication with the outside world,” he added.

He further pointed out that ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ Modi was conspiring to change the demography of the occupied Valley by churning out domiciles and citizenship rights to millions of Indians in a bid to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own land.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had vowed to fight for Kashmir for thousand years and today we too reiterate our commitment to the cause of Kashmiris. “Kashmir is in fact an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent,” he added.