Fri Feb 05, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

Schoolteacher crushed to death in DI Khan

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 5, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A schoolteacher was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a bus on Dera-Bannu road on Thursday. Abdul Qudoos, a teacher at Afghan Refugees School, was going to school for duty on his bike when struck by a speeding bus near a petrol station on Dera-Bannu road. He sustained injuries and killed on the spot.

