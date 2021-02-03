State TV chairman appointment case: IHC grants time to govt for arguments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday granted time to the Federation to give arguments in cases against the appointments of state TV chairman and its directors.



Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, asked whether the cases had become ineffective after the state-run TV chairman and directors were denotified.

He said the federal government could make fresh appointments in the light of Supreme Courtâ€™s lawyer requested the court to summon the new notification of the government regarding the appointments. The court observed that the apex court had given a complete procedure for appointments in the state TV case.

The authority would have to give reasons as anyone was given age relaxation for a post in state TV, he added. The court adjourned the case till February 11 on the request of deputy attorney general. Naeem Bukhari