CDA anti-encroachment operation

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday recovered 350 kanals of land from encroachers during an operation in stalled Sector I-15. An official of CDA said the operation was conducted in Sector I-15/4 where boundary walls, animals sheds and rooms were demolished.

The official said that 12 occupants who put up resistance during the operation were arrested. The authority's enforcement wing also conducted operations in Bari Imam and Panjgran areas demolishing over a dozen illegal structures.