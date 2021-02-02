IGP seeks traders’ help for boosting security

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called upon the traders of the federal capital to extend their full cooperation in the efforts of the police strengthening security in the capital city.

He stated this at a meeting with delegations of business community led by President Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir and discussed the overall security situation in the district.

The IGP Islamabad informed the traders’ community about the security steps taken by the police and assured that Islamabad Police would fully cooperate with the traders in the resolution of their problems relating to the security concerns.

He said that the problems would be resolved in consultation with the trader’ community of the federal capital. Qazi Jamil ur Rehman asked the traders to install close circuit TV Cameras in the markets and their business centers to watch and monitor the activities.