Ahmad Kamil, Haniya Minhas win SBP Open Tennis titles

LAHORE: Ahmad Kamil defeated Imran Bhatti by 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the final of Men's Singles and Haniya Minhas thrashed Ashtafila Arif by 6-0, 6-0 to bag the title of Ladies Singles on the last day of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.
In the U-18 Boys’ category final, Hasheesh Kumar emerged triumphant against Faizan Fayyaz with the score of 6-2, 6-2.
The U-18 Girls’ category title went to Haniya Minhas. She trounced Natalia Zaman by 6-0, 6-1.
U-14 Final:
Asad zaman beat Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4
Seniors 35 plus Doubles final:
Talha Waheed/Aashir Ali Khan beat Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroz 6-0, 4-6, 7-6
Boys U-18 Doubles final:
Mahatir Muhammad/Ahtesham Arif beat Asad Zaman/Hasheesh Kumar 8-5
U-12 Final:
Ameer Mazari beat Omer Jawad 8-5
U-10 Final:
Abdur Rehman beat Fajar Fayyaz 8-0.