Sun Jan 31, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

Ahmad Kamil, Haniya Minhas win SBP Open Tennis titles

Sports

Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

LAHORE: Ahmad Kamil defeated Imran Bhatti by 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the final of Men's Singles and Haniya Minhas thrashed Ashtafila Arif by 6-0, 6-0 to bag the title of Ladies Singles on the last day of the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In the U-18 Boys’ category final, Hasheesh Kumar emerged triumphant against Faizan Fayyaz with the score of 6-2, 6-2.

The U-18 Girls’ category title went to Haniya Minhas. She trounced Natalia Zaman by 6-0, 6-1.

U-14 Final:

Asad zaman beat Shehryar Anees 6-4, 6-4

Seniors 35 plus Doubles final:

Talha Waheed/Aashir Ali Khan beat Fayyaz Khan/Arif Feroz 6-0, 4-6, 7-6

Boys U-18 Doubles final:

Mahatir Muhammad/Ahtesham Arif beat Asad Zaman/Hasheesh Kumar 8-5

U-12 Final:

Ameer Mazari beat Omer Jawad 8-5

U-10 Final:

Abdur Rehman beat Fajar Fayyaz 8-0.

