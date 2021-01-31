Four drug dealers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI : Four suspected drug dealers were arrested and drugs were seized from their possession in the outskirts of the city on Saturday.
According to police, a raid was conducted on a tip-off in the Shah Latif locality of the city that successfully foiled a smuggling bid and resulted in the arrest of a suspect.