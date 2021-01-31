close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

Four drug dealers held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2021

KARACHI : Four suspected drug dealers were arrested and drugs were seized from their possession in the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

According to police, a raid was conducted on a tip-off in the Shah Latif locality of the city that successfully foiled a smuggling bid and resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Latest News

More From Lahore