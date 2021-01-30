PTI burdened country with more debts, says QWP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers have burdened the country with more debts.

Addressing a gathering here, QWP provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said that the PTI rulers were following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On the occasion, several workers of the Awami National Party and PTI, including Bilal Khan, Farman Khan, Deen Mohammad, Niamat Khan and others announced joining the QWP.

He said that the people were fed up with the PTI government and they wanted to see an end to its rule as soon as possible. The QWP leader feared that the country could go bankrupt if this government remained in power any longer.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the report of the Transparency International had exposed the PTI rulers, who were using the accountability laws to harass their political opponents. He said that the ones creating hue and cry about corruption were themselves involved in corrupt practices. He said that the report of the Transparency International had embarrassed the country at the international level. Sikandar Sherpao said the government was least bothered to provide any relief to the people, who have been exposed to a host of problems.