SBP Open Tennis enters semi-finals stage

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 reached the semi-finals stage as 24 matches were decided on Thursday here at the PLTA Courts.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 6-2, Hassan Riaz beat Abdul Hanan Khan 7-6, 6-3, Imran Bhatti beat Mian Bilal 6-2, 5-7, 10-5, Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 7-5, 6-2.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Shaeel Durab 8-4, Mahatir Muhammad beat Ahtesham Arif 8-0 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Hanzla Anwar 8-0.

In the U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Shaeel Durab/Nalain Abbas beat Muneeb Majeed/Shehryar Anees 4-2, 4-2, Moavia Butt/Husnain beat Zaeem Ghafoor/Arman Kamran 5-3, 4-1, Hasheesh Kumar/Asad beat Hassan Ali/Faizan Fayyaz 5-4, 5-4.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Moavia Butt beat Abdullah Pirzada 7-6, Ameer Mazari beat Aized Khalil 6-2, Omer Jawad beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0 and Asad Zaman beat Harris Bajwa 6-0.