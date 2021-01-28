close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 28, 2021

Corona claims one more life in Multan

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 28, 2021

MULTAN: One more corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Hafiz Khan of Multan. The hospital officials said 104 corona patients were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital, including 29 positive, 28 suspects and 47 negative. Meanwhile, the health authorities said that 926 corona tests were conducted and 28 of them tested positive in Multan division. Similarly, 470 corona tests were conducted.

Latest News

More From Top Story