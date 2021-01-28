Corona claims one more life in Multan

MULTAN: One more corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Hafiz Khan of Multan. The hospital officials said 104 corona patients were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital, including 29 positive, 28 suspects and 47 negative. Meanwhile, the health authorities said that 926 corona tests were conducted and 28 of them tested positive in Multan division. Similarly, 470 corona tests were conducted.