Security upgraded after fresh threat alert

PESHAWAR: Security has been upgraded after the fresh threat alert issued to the government and law-enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about possible terrorist attacks targetting educational institutions, a source said.

“The departments concerned have issued a fresh threat alert to the police and law-enforcement agencies in KP, asking for upgraded security measures. The threat alert noted that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has planned to carry out terrorist attacks on educational institutions and other places in Peshawar, Charsadda and other districts,” the source said while quoting from the threat alert issued on Monday.