Corona claims nine more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The coronavirus claimed nine more lives while 99 new cases were reported during the last two days here.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, the total number of deaths in Faisalabad reached 394 while 2,094 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs. He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 526 while 7,116 patients had been recovered. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients, adding that 120 patients, including 45 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 41, including five confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued power shutdown notice for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 10am to 2 pm while Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park, Risala Road, ABC Road and Atomic Energy feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Faiz Abad, Khurpur and Marzi Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, NIC, Muhammad Ali Street, Sohail Abad and Nisar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Farooq, Rasiyana and Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Gateway Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station, Lasoori and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Painsara feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Malik Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Peoples’ Colony, National Colony and D-Ground feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Ravi and Kanjwani feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Jhamra and Bahlak feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Raja Chowk and Ali Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Beeranwala and Aasiyan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ramdewali feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, College Road and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Monday (January 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kutchehry Road, Islampura, Alipur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station would remain suspended from 9:30am to 2:30pm whereas Industrial Estate-III feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station would observe loadshedding from 8am to 7pm on January 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Aminabad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawabanwala, Dasoha, al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Barkat Pura, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Miani, Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, al-Masoom, Niamoana, Ahmad Pura, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile and Chishtia Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station would remain suspended from 9am to 3pm while all feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony, Chak 103-RB and Lundianwala grid stations would observe 20-megawatt load management from 10am to 3pm on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Interloop grid station would remain suspended from 9:30am to 1:30pm whereas State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and Ismaeel Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station would observe power shutdown from 9am to 2pm on January 25.