Man held for impersonating excise officer

Police on Sunday arrested a man for impersonating an excise officer and demanding money from a bakery owner in the Federal B Area of Karachi.

Officials said the man was caught by the bakery owner and later handed over to the police, adding that the bakery owner told the law enforcers that the fraudster had asked him about his taxes and demanded money over their non-payment.

Police said that the bakery owner immediately informed them when the suspect put forward his demanded for money, adding that a case has been registered against the imposter.