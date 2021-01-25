close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Man held for impersonating excise officer

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Police on Sunday arrested a man for impersonating an excise officer and demanding money from a bakery owner in the Federal B Area of Karachi.

Officials said the man was caught by the bakery owner and later handed over to the police, adding that the bakery owner told the law enforcers that the fraudster had asked him about his taxes and demanded money over their non-payment.

Police said that the bakery owner immediately informed them when the suspect put forward his demanded for money, adding that a case has been registered against the imposter.

Latest News

More From Karachi