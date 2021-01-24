Half salary to UoP employees: JI moves adjournment motion in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday moved an adjournment motion to hold a debate in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to address the concerns of employees of the University of Peshawar (UoP) over the payment of the half salary for the month of January due to financial crisis.

Inayatullah Khan, the parliamentary leader of JI in the provincial assembly, submitted the adjournment motion to the assembly secretariat to discuss the salary issue of the university employees.

A notification issued by the office of UoP registrar said that due to financial constraints the university was not able to disburse full salary to its employees for the month of January and only basic and personal pay would be given to them. The adjournment motion said that in a situation where the outbreak of Covid-19 across the country had severely affected daily life and created harsh financial difficulties for people, such a decision of the university administration would create problems for employees.

The motion said that the minister of Higher Education should inform the House about facts and the financial crisis of the university. The Peshawar University Teachers Association (Puta) also expressed concern over the notification and said that it was totally unjustified. Puta President Dr Fazl Nasir convened an emergency meeting soon after the notification and said that it was the responsibility of the state and the government to pay for the basic services including education and health to the people.