UAE first administered corona vaccine to its mission in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the first foreign diplomatic mission in Pakistan that has got vaccinated against coronavirus to all its personnel including petty staff, local employees and diplomats posted at its facilities at different places in the country.

The whole exercise was carried out through special arrangements and for the purpose dedicated teams came from the UAE for one day to administer the doze for protection against the pandemic.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Thursday that Chinese made vaccine was administered to the staff early this month and proved effective as no adverse signs were shown by any of the person vaccinated.

The sources said that all the persons vaccinated are being looked after by expert doctors and they are satisfied about the results of the process. The sources said that the team which came from the UAE also brought vaccination doses properly stored with them and satisfied about the forthcoming by the people concerned about vaccination.The team appreciated the cooperation extended by the people working with the UAE embassy and its other facilities, the sources said.