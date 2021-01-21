MoU signed for bio-risk management

MARDAN: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Department of Biotechnology Women University and Association of Biorisk Management to work on bio-risk management and zoonosis control.

The documents were duly endorsed with signatures of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin and the executive director Biorisk Management Asghar Ali.

Dr Saima Naz, assistant professor Department of Biotechnology, coordinated this collaboration for the promotion of research and development by the department.

Prof Dr Ghazala thanked the Association of Biorisk Management for responding to this initiative of linkage between academia and the development sector.

Dr Rakhshinda Sadiq, head of the department, talked about the possibilities of research collaboration and encouraged the students to play their role in this regard.