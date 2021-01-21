President Arif Alvi calls for strengthening industry-academia linkages

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to strengthen industry-academia linkages and introducing market-driven programmes aiming to produce employable graduates, says a press release.

Chairing the 4th meeting of the Senate of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), here Wednesday, President Alvi asked the management of CUI to establish and enhance collaboration with industrial and agriculture sectors so as to generate employment opportunities in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, MNA Ms Andleeb Abbas, Secretary Science and Technology, Captain (r) Nasim Nawaz, Executive Director COMSATS, Dr S.M Junaid Zaidi, Rector CUI, Professor Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, and other members of the Senate. The Rector CUI gave a detailed presentation about the steps taken by the university for promotion of quality education and ensuring good governance in the University.

He President underlined the need for training students to achieve maximum benefits of new technological trends like the 4th Industrial Revolution and Artificial Intelligence. The meeting approved the recommendations made by the Senate sub-committee with regard to promotions. It agreed to fix responsibility against those who made promotions in violation of rules.

The meeting also accorded approval to the recommendations made by the Search Committee regarding the appointment of Director Campuses and Controller of Examinations. The Senate also agreed, in-principle, to establish CUI campuses under public-private partnership (PPP) in the country. The Rector briefed the meeting that the targets set by the University, under One hundred-days performance plan, had satisfactorily been achieved.The President appreciated the initiatives taken by the university for promotion of education in the country.