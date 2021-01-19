Cases against peaceful protesters resented

GHALLANAI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists on Monday blasted the local police for registering ‘fake’ cases against the innocent people, who were staging a peaceful protest for their rights the previous day.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI district general secretary Tajbar Khan, Sajjad Khan and others said that it was their constitutional and legal right to stage a peaceful protest for their rights but the police lodged cases against the protestors on someone’s behest.

They alleged that officials were themselves involved in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) while the peaceful protestors were charged for the same in a bid to scare them and not to raise their voice.

The PTI activists said that people had now started opposing the merger of erstwhile into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as their miseries multiplied instead of mitigating their plights in the presence of police system.They alleged that police was not taking any action against drug dealers despite lodging repeated complaints.