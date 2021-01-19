Moot discusses education policy

LAHORE:Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) Punjab Chapter and Inter Universities Consortium of promotion of Social Sciences organised a conference on federal government’s national education policy 2021.

According to a press release, more than 50 vice-chancellors (VCs) form private and public sector universities participated in the conference which chaired by Awais Raoof, president of APSUP Punjab. Federal additional secretary, ministry of federal education and professional training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, chairman VC committee and VC Quid e Azam University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali Shah and others participated in the conference. The conference recommended 4pc of GDP for education through the legislation.