Sun Jan 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

Youth killed in road mishap

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
January 17, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A youth was killed in a road accident on Chashma Road on Saturday, hospital sources said.

They said that a truck heading to Punjab collided with an overspending pickup truck due to fog on Chashma Road in Paharpur subdivision where a youth identified as Kaleemullah, resident of Saidu (Swat), was critically injured.

After the accident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead.

