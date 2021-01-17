Youth killed in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A youth was killed in a road accident on Chashma Road on Saturday, hospital sources said.

They said that a truck heading to Punjab collided with an overspending pickup truck due to fog on Chashma Road in Paharpur subdivision where a youth identified as Kaleemullah, resident of Saidu (Swat), was critically injured.

After the accident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead.