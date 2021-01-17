Youth killed in road mishap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A youth was killed in a road accident on Chashma Road on Saturday, hospital sources said.
They said that a truck heading to Punjab collided with an overspending pickup truck due to fog on Chashma Road in Paharpur subdivision where a youth identified as Kaleemullah, resident of Saidu (Swat), was critically injured.
After the accident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital but the doctors pronounced him dead.