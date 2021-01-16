Motorcycle theft FIR lodged after three-day protest

Police on Friday registered a motorcycle theft case following a protest staged by a citizen in Saddar. According to Naveed, his motorcycle was stolen which was parked outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre three days ago. He had been visiting the Saddar police station for the past three days, but nobody registered a case. Police high-ups took notice of the protest and had a case registered, saying that strict action would be taken against those who refused to register the FIR.