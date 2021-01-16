Pak Embassy co-hosted Japanese firms delegation interested in investing

TOKYO: Embassy of Pakistan co-hosted a delegation of Japanese companies interested in investing in Pakistan with the support of Board of Investment (BoI), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) UNIDO holding webinars, virtual tours to Special Economic Zones (SEZs), online meetings/presentations by public sector stakeholders and B2B meetings during a two days event in Tokyo on January 13-14, 2021.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad inaugurated the event and welcomed the Japanese delegate companies. In his opening remarks, the Ambassador, while acknowledging contributions of more than eighty Japanese companies already operating in Pakistan, pointed towards a keen interest shown by many more Japanese companies to integrate in Pakistan’s economy for which the Mission expects expansion and diversification of Japanese investment in Pakistan in the coming years.

In different sessions during the event, Japanese investors were exposed to various investment opportunities in the sectors including but not limited to Textiles, Leather, Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Fisheries, Fruits & Vegetables, Agricultural Machinery, Marble & Granite, Auto parts, Construction and Housing and Information Technology.****