Saudi FM visit not on cards this month

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud’s visit to Pakistan this month is in doldrums who was invited by his counterpart from Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi in November last year.

They met at the margins of council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in African city Niamey. The meeting was described as productive and Foreign Minster Qureshi extended invitation to his Saudi counterpart to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary to a query said: “The visit isn’t yet firmed up.”

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that the foreign minister spoke to his Saudi counterpart last week through phone and felicitated him on holding successful G-20 summit in Riyadh. He refreshed the invitation for the visit of the later to Pakistan but Prince Faisal didn’t give any schedule for visiting Pakistan.