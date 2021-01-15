CM Mahmood Khan announces stipends for winners of Under-16 Games

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced a package of stipends for the winners of Under-16 Games held at national level last year, with an aim to encourage and support them to showcase their talent at the national and international levels.

Under the package, a monthly stipend of Rs10,000 would be given to the winners of gold medals, Rs8000 to the winner of silver medals and Rs5000 to the winners of bronze medals of Under-16 Games.

The monthly stipends would be provided to the winners for a period of one year. The chief minister made the announcement in an event held here on Thursday in the honour of the winners of Under-16 Games.

Addressing the event as chief guest, the chief minister said the provincial government was spending funds to promote sport activities in the province and to provide standard sports facilities to the players and to polish their capabilities.

He added that the ADP of the Sport Department had been increased manifolds for the purpose.

He assured that the provincial government would continue to assist the players in order to enable them to further pursue their careers. He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to activate the bank accounts of players, so that transfer of monthly stipends into their accounts could be ensured by March this year.

On the occasion, the chief minister also distributed various sports kits amongst 161 winner players of Under-16 Games. Provincial Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, director general sports and young players attended the event.