Paramedical association elects office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Syed Roidar Shah was elected unopposed as president and Luqman Gul Orakzai as secretary general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association on Thursday.

Besides the president and secretary general, the entire cabinet was also elected unopposed but the results were delayed till the election for the only position of vice president of the Malakand division.

The elections were supposed to be held on January 16 between Haji Bashir Ahmad and Nasir Ali Khan. Due to efforts of the leadership of the Paramedical Association, Nasir Ali Khan withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Haji Bashir Ahmad.

Chairman election committee Johar Ali, presiding officer Pervez Khan, and assistant presiding officer Fateh Ali announced Haji Bashir Ahmad as unopposed vice-president of the Malakand Division.

Other cabinet members including Sharafatullah Yousufzai has been elected unopposed senior vice-president, Anwar Khan vice-president, Mohammad Zakir Yousafzai vice-president, Shams-ul-Taj additional secretary general, Taj Mohammad joint secretary and Mohammad Asim secretary finance.