Another â€˜Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army manâ€™ held

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly associated with the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), which is believed to be funded by the Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research & Analysis Wing).

Police said the suspect, who was identified as Mansoor, alias Anil, was arrested during a raid conducted in the Ittehad Town area by the District Keamari police in collaboration with intelligence agencies.

Keamari Division SP Fida Hussain Janwari said that one kilogramme of explosive material, a pistol and materials used in the making of bombs were also recovered during the raid. SP Janwari said that the suspect was an active member of the SRA and had also received militancy training from RAW. He said Asghar Shah is the leader of the SRA, adding that he had escaped from Pakistan and kept in touch with RAW.