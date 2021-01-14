SOPs implementation week concludes in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The SOPs Implementation Week for COVID-19, enforced by the divisional administration Hazara, concluded in the region.

During the week, all the eight districts’ administration officials conducted regular inspections of bazars & shopping malls, transport, madrassas and mosques, as well as the distribution of masks, sanitizers & gloves amongst general public, awareness sessions in remote areas, public announcement through speakers and special sermons by religious scholars in Friday prayers.

This was stated by Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood while briefing journalists at his office.

He said that successful interactive sessions & meetings with local elders, Ulema and prayer leaders have also been conducted in entire districts of Hazara regarding observance of COVID-19 SOPs in all the public places.

He added that the administration had amicably achieved the cooperation of the general public to understand the importance of masks & social distance and claimed that the government alone would not be able to control the pandemic.

The official shared the data, according to which 8211 vehicles of the city’s transport were inspected during the last one week in which Rs199480 fine was imposed besides impounding 107 vehicles in the division.