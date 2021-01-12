AAUR and Gambian university sign MoU

Rawalpindi:Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and University of Gambia (UTG) have agreed to initiate collaboration on research projects and strong academia-industry linkages through developing human resources.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman with delegation headed by Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG, here on Monday. The visiting delegation exchanged views with PMAS-AAUR academic leadership for joint efforts that are important for potential expansion of future academic-industry linkages and collaborations.

On the occasion, PMAS-AAUR signed two Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Gambia (UTG) and Wellness Lounge (WL) Islamabad, to extend the scientific cooperation among the organizations. Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anjum Vice Chancellor UTG and Mr. Mohsin Hanif Director WL signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Under the MoU, institutes will conduct research in areas of mutual interest, exchange of scientific information, academic material, publication etc; exchange of undergraduate and graduate students, short and long term faculty exchange and cooperation on international seminars, workshops and conferences.

Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that industry-academia linkage is considered as a major collaborative effort on the part of academia & industry for sharing their knowledge, skills and resources to accomplish the mutual compatible goals of research, innovation and commercialization. He was of the view that collaboration with UTG and industry will open new directions of academic and research exchange. The Vice Chancellor also briefed the delegation about the mandate, functions, programmes, achievements and future plans of the university. The delegation appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR in the development of higher education and research, especially in the field of agriculture.

A seminar was also held at PMAS-AAUR on “Developing Strong Academia-Industry Linkages in Pakistan” to discuss the issues, way forwards and the impact of this strong relation on development. On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum Vice Chancellor of University of Gambia, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor Director General NIFSAT of University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Farhat Jameel from Nestle Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Jameel Aziz Awan the Country Director of IFANICA, Dr Asif Mahmmod Director Food Technology institutes PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Anwar Ahmad and Dr. Rai Muhhamad Amir delivered lectures. Prof. Dr. Faqir M. Anjum the Vice Chancellor of University of Gambia in his address said that Covid-19 highlighted the importance of agriculture and its products in the world. He said that like other developed world Pakistan should formulate a policy towards industry-academia linkage because without it none country could prosper as it becomes a necessity of the modern time. Students should be the ambassadors of their universities while doing their internships by performing outstanding work in the industry, he said. While other speakers had a view that industry-academia strong linkage will not only benefit the universities and industries but the consumers with the cost effective and diverse products.