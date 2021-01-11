Masses disappointed, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government has brought bad name to national institutions and pushed the masses to disappointment and despair.

After skyrocketing prices of all basic necessities, the government has made a unique achievement of shutting down the power supply to the entire country and blunt statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan are adding fuel to the fire, he alleged while addressing the party meeting at Mansoora Sunday. He reminded that the sugar mafia had minted over $72 million first by exporting sugar stocks and then made $96 million by importing substandard sugar. He alleged that it was an open secret now that IMF and World Bank were controlling entire monetary and political policies of the country. He said the next public meeting in JI drive against corruption and bad governance would be held in Sargodha on January 31.