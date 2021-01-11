Ertugrul actor donates blood for Pakistani children with thalassaemia

Turkish actor Celal AL, who played the role of Abdur Rehman Alp in famous Turkish drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, visited on Sunday Omair-Sana Foundation (OSF) and the Children Hospital Karachi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where he donated blood for the child patients of thalassaemia and met children suffering from the blood disease.

“I’m donating my blood for the Pakistani children suffering from thalassaemia. This would not only strengthen the bond between Turkey and Pakistan but also encourage others to donate blood for those who need blood donations for living normal lives,” he said during his visit to the OSF and the hospital on invitations from the administrations of both the health facilities.

Accompanied by Kemal Tekdin, the producer of the epic serial that has also been aired on the Pakistan Television, the Turkish actor recited verses from the Holy Quran and shouted slogans that he had shouted in the drama.

He also chanted ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Zindabad’, and vowed to continue visiting Pakistan, saying that he had been overwhelmed with joy after such a warm welcome was accorded to him by the people of Pakistan.

The production team of Dirilis: Ertugrul was invited to visit the Omair-Sana Foundation and Children Hospital Karachi by the their founders Dr Kashif Ansari, a US-based oncologist, and Dr Saqib Ansari, an eminent paediatric hematologist striving to eliminate thalassaemia and other blood disorders from Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and dozens of fans of Ertugrul’s cast were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish actor said he was delighted to visit the two wonderful health facilities where children suffering from genetic blood disorders were being treated and managed free of charge. He offered his complete support for the treatment of children with thalassaemia and other blood disorders.

Celal AL, who addressed the ceremony with the help of an interpreter, said Turks and Pakistanis were brothers.

To a query, he said he loved Pakistani food, especially Biryani and lamb that he ate in Islamabad. He expressed his wish to taste Biryani in Karachi as well.

The Turkish drama producer announced on the occasion that he was working on two joint projects in Pakistan, which were on the lives of Abdur Rehman Peshawari and Babu Shah.

He said these plays would be produced both in Urdu and Turkish languages and dubbed in English.

The ceremony was told that Peshawari was a Muslim from Subcontinent who went to Turkey and fought along with Turkish brethren. He also served as Turkey’s ambassador to Afghanistan and was martyred there, and now was regarded as a hero in Turkey.

Dr Kashif said with such dramas, Pakistani children would start idealising Pakistani and Turkish stars instead of Indian film actors. Meanwhile, Dr Saqib remarked that now, Turkish blood had been donated for Pakistani children and it would further strengthen the bond between the two nations.