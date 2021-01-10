close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
January 10, 2021

Justice Qaiser Rashid takes oath as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered oath to the new chief justice at the Governor’s House. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

