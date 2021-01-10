Justice Qaiser Rashid takes oath as PHC CJ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered oath to the new chief justice at the Governor’s House. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other government functionaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.