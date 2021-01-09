Rehman urges PM to visit Hazaras in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik participated in the sit-in against the Machh tragedy on Friday in Islamabad and once again urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to give up ego and visit the protesting Hazara community demanding his visit.

He said the Machh tragedy has hurt every Pakistani and it is a highly barbaric act of terrorism that has shaken the entire nation. “I have come to express my heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the families of the martyrs of the Hazara community,” he said.

He said thousands of men, women, and children are protesting along with coffins of their loved ones in an extremely harsh weather in Quetta, demanding the visit of the prime minister. He said that without any further delay, the prime minister while keeping aside his ego should reach Quetta to console the mourning community.