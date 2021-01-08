Multan reports two more corona deaths, 38 new cases

MULTAN: Two more corona patients died in Nishtar Hospital while 38 new cases were reported in the division. Total 1,153 corona tests were conducted in the division and 38 of them tested positive. Total 750 were conducted in Multan district and 30 of them tested positive. Sixty-six tests were conducted in Khanewal district and five of them tested positive. Total 108 tests were conducted in Lodhran district. However, not a single patient tested positive. As many as 229 tests were conducted in Vehari district and three of them tested positive.

competition: The Punjab Agriculture Department has invited applications from the growers for wheat production competition till January 30. The wheat competition was announced in connection with the national programme for increase in wheat production, said the agriculture officials. They said that Rs 12.54 billion had been allocated in this regard under the Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Programme. Under the scheme, the farmers were being provided agricultural inputs and modern agricultural machinery on subsidised prices, they added. Under the scheme, female farmers with five to more than five acres of land were eligible to apply for the competition 2020/21. In addition, landlords with joint accounts were also eligible and farmers, contractors could also apply after verification of documents by the Tehsil Committee. Conditions for participation in the competition were given on the application form which could be obtained free of cost from the offices of the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) or could be downloaded from Punjab Agriculture Department website www. agripunjab.gov.pk.