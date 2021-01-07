JUI-F says police not providing FIR copy against Mufti Kifayatullah

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has demanded the government to make public the FIR lodged against its leader Mufti Kifayatullah.

“We have approached the police several times to show us the FIR but instead of issuing us its copy, they warned us and asked us to produce him before them,” Hidayatuallh Shah, the provincial senior vice-president of the JUI-F, told reporters after presiding over a party meeting here on Wednesday.

He said the government had crossed all limits when it raided Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence and arrested his brother, brother-in-law, two sons and kept them under illegal confinements.

“It is the basic constitutional right of every citizen to receive [the copy of] the FIR lodged against him but Mufti Kifayatullah is being deprived of this right,” said Hidayatuallh Shah.

He said that Mufti Kifayatullah had never spoken against the state and its institutions.

A local court granted bail to a son and brother-in-law of Mufti Kifayatullah the other day.

Civil Judge Sajjad Khan ordered the release of Shabbir Kifayat and Qari Abdul Majeed after hearing counsels from both sides.

“Though police had taken into custody the four members of Mufti Kifayatullah’s family, his brother and a son were released after illegal captivity of around eight hours,” Mujeebullah Khattak advocate told reporters.

He said that they were planning to move the court to challenge the federal cabinet’s decision of booking Mufti Kifayatullah on treason charges if the police didn’t issue them the copy of the FIR lodged against him.