10 more cold nights predicted in Karachi

Karachi experienced another cold night when mercury dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius on early Monday, said he Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met office said the country was currently under the influence of a cold wave which was also affecting the weather in the port city.

“Mercury dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius on the night between Sunday and Monday and we are seeing the same weather: cold nights in Karachi for the next 10 days,” said Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz said while talking to The News on Monday.

The Met department official said the minimum temperature was likely to remain in the range of six to eight degrees at night in the city. He said this trend was expected to continue till January 14 or 15.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in the day is likely to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius in Karachi, said the PMD official.

On the other hand, the PMD said rain was expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while snowfall was also expected on hilly areas of the country. It said areas of South Punjab and upper Sindh would remain engulfed in dense fog.