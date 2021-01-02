University of Lakki Marwat signs MoU with NUST

LAKKI MARWAT: The University of Lakki Marwat has signed a memorandum of understanding with National University of Science and Technology Islamabad for the establishment of campus management system in the varsity.

The Lakki Marwat varsity vice chancellor Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan and NUST Pro Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Dr Nasar Ikram signed the agreement document”, said a varsity’s official on Friday.

Registrar of Lakki Marwat University Inamullah Khan also attended the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, the national university of science and technology will extend assistance to Lakki University to computerise academic, administrative and financial and other relevant matters and record,” said an official.

He said that the campus management system and computerisation of record would help execution of all relevant matters quickly. He said that trained and skilled operators would operate the system. The official said that the system would also promote transparency, efficiency and quality of academic, administrative and financial matters in the university.